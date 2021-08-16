The cryptocurrency expert will oversee the retailer's digital currency strategy and roadmap

American retail giant Walmart is looking to hire a crypto expert to take up the position of digital currency lead, details on the company's careers page show.

The targeted person will hold the position of senior director and operate from Walmart's Bentonville, Arkansas head offices.

According to the e-commerce giant, the individual is expected to help develop a cryptocurrency roadmap to align with the developments in the blockchain space. The job advert states that the expert "will provide the leadership to identify technology and customer trends", and seek to build these into product requirements.

The company wants the crypto product lead to be someone that can provide visionary leadership as they develop the digital currency strategy, it added in a summary of what the job will entail.

"You will have a proven track record of building innovative solutions to customer problems by leveraging new technologies and customer insights," Walmart's advert notes.

As well as developing a digital currencies roadmap, the individual is expected to work towards identifying investments and partnerships in the crypto sector that can drive Walmart's agenda of providing various payment options for its customers.

Walmart already has a blockchain strategy, with the company having started using cryptocurrency's underlying technology in its supply chain management. The US retail leader also explored the use of blockchain in drones to speed up its customer deliveries.

Amazon made a similar move last month when it advertised for a digital currency and blockchain product lead to help innovate how the site’s customers pay.

Amazon and Walmart are two of the largest US companies in the retail space and their efforts to implement cryptocurrency strategies come on the back of increased adoption of digital assets in payments and online shopping.