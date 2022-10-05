US student launches NFT series to support Ukraine

Daisy Lan, a senior at California’s Mountain View Academy, is launching an innovative NFT project to support Ukrainian students displaced in the Russian war, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

NFTs to be worth $231b in 8 years

The NFT industry is projected to be worth more than $231 billion in eight years. It has seen millions of new market players surrounding the hype of Cosmic Kitties, Bored Apes, and other valuable PFP collections.

The war in Ukraine motivated her to become active

Daisy’s father founded multiple crypto and blockchain organizations. Like him, she believes the NFT realm is creating unique possibilities in the metaverse and Web 3 world.

When the war in Ukraine started, Lan decided to become active, especially as it displaced over 700,000 students.

Lan comes from a family of immigrants. She came to the US less than two years ago, and a new viewpoint, culture, and language came with the move. What didn’t change was her drive to create opportunities for other people and make the most of her own.

Proceeds from 100 unique artworks for Ukrainian students

In her final year of high school, Daisy will guide the completion of an ambitious NFT project. One hundred one-of-a-kind artworks will be sold, and all of the proceeds will go toward displaced Ukrainian students. The project is also supported by Mountain View Academy.

Daisy has completed numerous certification courses in web3 apps and blockchain technology in the short time she’s been in the US. She said:

I took the opportunity in California to access some of the world’s best educators and learn first-hand how blockchain technology is impacting us and its potential for the world’s future. I hope to pursue these topics in my college career further.