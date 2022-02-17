Utrust is surging today, up 9%: top places to buy Utrust

Utrust was designed to provide a solution to the problems resulting in low usability of cryptocurrency as means of payment, particularly the underdeveloped transactional security of payment platforms and relatively high fees.

If you want to know more about Utrust, if it would make a sound investment, and the top places to buy Utrust now, you’ve come to the right place.

What is Utrust?

Utrust’s main goal is to build a system that will enable fast and seamless crypto transactions at lower fees, therefore allowing merchants to reach a large audience of crypto holders.

The platform allows buyers to make secure purchases while also offering an option for refunds and protecting sellers from the high volatility of the crypto market.

Utrust aims to create a more reliable payments platform by combining the best features of blockchain and traditional fiat systems.

One of the most severe problems of cryptocurrency is price volatility. Utrust aims to protect both buyers and sellers from its effects by shielding the sellers against market volatility and providing the buyers with a refund option.

Until a purchased product is received by the buyer, Utrust secures the transaction, acting as a mediator and ensuring the success of the transaction.

Utrust price prediction

Wallet Investor things Utrust is a good buy. They predict a long-term increase of the price: to just under $1 in the beginning of 2027. A 5-year investment will generate revenue of around 237%. An investment of $100 made now might reach $337 in 2027.

