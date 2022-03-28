The live Vechain price today is approaching $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.4 billion. The coin of the versatile, enterprise-grade, L1 smart contract platform is up 23.41% in the last 24 hours.

If you are attracted to unique features and want to learn how and where to buy Vechain, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Vechain now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy VET with Binance today

Coingate

CoinGate is a Lithuanian-based fintech company founded in 2014. The payment gateway offers cryptocurrency payment processing services for businesses of any sizes. Permission-based account management, fiat payouts to the bank account and brand new email billing feature are just a few reasons why CoinGate has become a go-to payment processor for many.

Buy VET with Coingate today

What is Vechain?

Vechain’s mission is to leverage IoT and distributed governance technologies to build an ecosystem that solves major data issues for all kinds of industries: energy, medical, food and beverage, and more.

The platform is developing the digital backbone of the fourth industrial revolution, harnessing the power of trustless data. It will enable trustless data sharing between many agents in real time.

The platform uses two tokens, VET and VTHO. The former generates the latter, serving as a value transfer medium and store of value. The tokens create and manage value based on VeChainThor, a public blockchain.

Ecosystem members use VTHO to pay for gas fees. VET is not used for writing data.

Should I buy Vechain today?

Considering how hard it is to come up with an accurate cryptocurrency prediction, you should never make any decisions affecting your finances before an in-depth market analysis. Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

Vechain price prediction

Price Prediction analysts forecast a minimum price of $0.09 next year. The highest VET can go up to is $0.11. In 2024, it will be worth at least $0.13, $0.14 on average, and a maximum of $0.16.

Vechain on social media