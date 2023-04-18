Vechain price rising after the launch Of VORJ

VORJ is Vechain’s ‘Web3-as-a-Service’ Platform.

Vechain aims to build solutions that solve obstacles impeding the mass adoption of blockchain technology.

At press time, the VET token was trading at $0.02636, up 4.13%.

The price of Vechain (VET) has jumped by more than 4% hours after VeChain announced the launch Of VORJ, its ‘Web3-as-a-Service’ Platform — Blockchain Made Easy.

Since its launch, Vechain has been focusing on building solutions that solve the obstacles that hinder the adoption of blockchain technology. VORJ is one of the important solutions that Vechain has launched.

The VORJ platform

The VORJ platform almost entirely summarizes the blockchain development process thus opening up Web3 building to the masses without having to be a technical guru. It is a no-code Web3-as-a-service platform that allows anyone to create, deploy, and interact with smart contracts on the VeChainThor blockchain.

Users will not need to understand solidity to start deploying digital assets on the VechainThor blockchain.

VORJ combines familiar Web2 user experience with the ability to create Web digital assets in a few clicks. Users don’t need to even manage crypto assets to pay for the transaction fees. Fees on VORJ are taken care of by VORJ itself; which is quite a huge step in eliminating a key barrier to Web3 entry.

EVM compatibility

VeChainThor blockchain is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain making VORJ offer secure and battle-tested OpenZeppelin smart contracts, which is considered the industry standard.

Furthermore, VORJ offers the creation of fungible ERC-20 contracts or non-fungible tokens (NFT) ERC-721 contracts on the VORJ frontend while the VORJ Application Programmable Interface (API) offers users a wider selection of token standards.

In addition, VORJ seamlessly integrates with existing VechainThor projects.