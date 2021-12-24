The broader crypto market has seen some consolidating gains this week after a slumpy December. VeChain (VET) has followed major coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum to report gains. In fact, since the start of the week, VeChain (VET) has been up nearly 25%. The coin was also up nearly 5% in intraday trading today. But can this uptrend hold? Here are some highlights first:

VeChain (VET) has been one of the best performing altcoins in the last 7 days, with gains of up to 25%

Despite this, the coin is still 50% lower compared to its highs in November and 65% down from its yearly highs.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows bullish momentum is picking up, albeit buying activity is not that intensive.

Data Source: Tradingview.com

VeChain (VET) – Price action and prediction

The recent weekly gains appear to have pushed VeChain (VET) back into a bull trend after spending the most time in the red this month. Right now, the coin has surged beyond its 50-day simple moving average. We are also looking at a very positive RSI with bullish activity expected in the near term.

VeChain (VET) still has to cross over $0.0963 for any breakout to be seen. At the time of writing, the coin was a bit below that resistance with a price of $0.09174. It is also important to note that VeChain (VET) is still over 65% below its all-time highs this year. It’s highly unlikely the coin will test those numbers again in 2021.

Should you buy VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) at one time had peaked to a market cap of nearly $16 billion, showing that it sparked a lot of confidence from investors. The coin has since lost nearly $10 billion in market cap ever since but despite this, the long-term fundamentals are still very good for VET. For folks who just want to buy and hold, it is a decent asset.