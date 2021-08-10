Viral meme coin shoots up 24,000%: where to buy Floki Inu

FLOKI, a community-led meme coin, shows a huge price spike on CoinMarketCap

Floki Inu is another dog-related meme coin to experience a huge price spike this week, with an increase of a staggering 24,000% reported by a market aggregator. This kind of price surge doesn’t come around every day, so if you want to capitalise on an insane rally, you might want to investigate this opportunity further.

If you want to buy FLOKI tokens today to experience this surge, keep on reading to find out how to buy Floki Inu today.

What is Floki Inu?

Floki Inu is a meme coin, in the same vein as Dogecoin, Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogelon Mars. The coin is steeped in crypto meme lore, and incorporates memes such as Elon Musk, “to the moon”, and of course the Shiba Inu dog breed.

Meme coins aim to tap into viral trends to catapult the token into the stratosphere. Such tokens sometimes have a short shelf life, but can reach heights unattainable by conventional projects due to the rapid influx of interest that is endemic to their ilk.

Should I buy FLOKI today?

Floki Inu has shot up in price due to a flash crash yesterday followed by a rapid recovery, according to its CoinMarketCap page. If this is indeed what happened in the actual market, FLOKI may have gathered serious momentum. Such “bounces” often catalyse a protracted upside move, and FLOKI could be one such case.

FLOKI is currently priced at $0.000005857, and with an uptrend in the works, the canine meme coin is marching back to its August high around $0.000007616. If it can break through this resistance level, a move towards FLOKI’s all-time high of $0.00001412, set in early July, could be the next chapter in the coin’s story.