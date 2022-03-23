Virtual Reality Revolution: 3 coins making headlines in this area

The metaverse is expected to become the next frontier of growth in the crypto universe. But before the metaverse, there was virtual reality. As VR becomes more advanced, it is now getting fully integrated into the blockchain ecosystem. Here is why:

Virtual reality has vast applications in business and leisure.

VR is also seen as the future of human interaction.

Blockchain technology can help make VR more decentralized and private.

If you are thinking of taking advantage of the VR boom, the following are three top coins that you can buy.

CEEK VR (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) is an interesting VR project that is hoping to bring the metaverse into music and entertainment. Just think about it. Imagine being able to attend a live concert for your favorite singers? Or being able to watch your favorite athletes do what they do?

Data Source: Tradingview

Well, CEEK is built to make that happen and comes with full NFT integration as well. The project is designed to make it easier for content creators to monetize their work and find new avenues to make money. CEEK is the future of music streaming and as such, it should be on your radar.

High Street (HIGH)

High Street (HIGH) is a metaverse token that combines both virtual reality and play to earn gaming. The project hopes to develop a unique network of digital communities that can engage in exciting activities inside a virtual world. For example, if you ever wanted to race a car, you can do it inside this digital universe.

ApeCoin (APE)