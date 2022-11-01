Visa has launched its Visa Masters of Movement program in a bid to fuse football, art and NFTs for fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Visa. the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, today unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of-its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from some legendary footballers.

The digital arts have been minted into unique NFTs and are now available on the Crypto.com platform. Visa added that the experience would come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar, later this month.

The event will enable fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Visa explained that eligible fans would have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

While commenting on this latest development, Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships, at Visa, said;

“As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary athletes and, for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way.”

Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com added that;

“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event. We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.”

Visa revealed that starting today (12:00pm GMT) through November 8 (9:00 pm GMT), football fans globally can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com.

The team explained that the auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup goals from legendary football stars: Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs.

Visa added that proceeds from the auction would go to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time Visa and Crypto.com are partnering. Last month, Crypto.com announced that it would be adding Google Pay and Apple Pay support for its Visa Card users in Canada.