FC Barcelona FCB) President Joan Laporta has previously reiterated the club’s intent to enter the cryptocurrency space.

Vocdoni, a project building governance solutions based on decentralized technology, announced on Monday, July 25th, that it had conducted a successful election of Football Club Barcelona (FCB) Supporter’s Club to the FCB Advisory Council.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Vocdoni said the election is a crucial part of FCB and saw the election of 30 representatives to the governance body of the club.

By taking advantage of Vocdoni’s Open Voting Stack, FCB made it easy for 1,160 voters from the Supporters’ Clubs to gain access to a decentralised voting process for the first time in the club’s 123 years of existence.

Marta Sancho, Project Manager at Vocdoni, stated that;

“The Penyes movement has a rich history of fan inclusion. FCB has given a voice to their supporters for over a century, and now Vocdoni is bringing this process of cooperative governance into the digital age. This vote is a huge step forward for Web3 technology, bridging the gap to traditional markets via powerful use cases.”

To ensure that the process is democratic, the voter user experience was streamlined via Vocdoni’s transparent, auditable and universally verifiable technology and voting platform.

The Vocdoni platform is easily accessible via mobile and desktop devices. To take part in the elections, voters had to complete an SMS Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

After the 2FA, the voters cast their ballot utilising ‘blind signatures’ and received a proof of voting code. With this process, each vote was counted, and the anonymity of the voters was maintained.

Vocdoni is a Web3 project developing decentralised governance solutions using distributed ledger technologies, with a primary focus on digital voting solutions.

The platform provides censorship-resistant, auditable and secure technology at a fraction of the cost of its centralised competitors.

The project has received backing from initiatives and individuals, most prominently the Aragon Association.

In addition to FC Barcelona’s elections, Vocdoni’s decentralised governance solutions have been implemented by entities such as Òmnium Cultural (the biggest cultural association in Europe), the successful 14Fruites pilot ran in parallel to the 2021 Catalan elections, and the first fully digital referendum in the Spanish state.