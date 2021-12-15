As the next big Binance launchpad project, Voxies is seeing marvelous gains. Binance launchpad will host a Voxel token sale. Today, Voxies is trading for $4.24 and has gained 70% in the last 24 hours. If you’re interested in unique features and want to know where to buy Voxies, this guide is for you.

Top places to buy Voxies now

As VOXEL is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase VOXEL using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy VOXEL right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for VOXEL

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including VOXEL.

What is Voxies?

Voxies is a free-to-play, 3D turn-based tactical RPG game on blockchain. The main gameplay of Voxies is similar to a traditional RPG and tactical game, but it is powered by blockchain technology and ownership is central to the core concepts of the game.

Players do not require any experience with cryptocurrencies to play the game and do not need to own Voxie NFTs to earn Voxel tokens through their in-game activities. Voxies will be able to have greater player adoption, as players do not require any capital to get started.Voxies' in-game mechanics (marketplace, equipment crafting, and PvP battles) will be the primary demand driver for VOXEL tokens.

Should I buy Voxies today?

Game tokens are only as popular and valuable as the games they represent. Be prepared for volatility and don’t buy more tokens than you can afford.

Voxies price prediction

Price Prediction forecasts 1 Voxel will be worth at least $6.46 in 2022. It can go up to $7.69 with the average price of $6.70 throughout next year. In 2023, 1 Voxel is expected to reach a minimum level of $9.58. The price of 1 Voxel is expected to reach at least $14 in 2024.

Voxies on social media