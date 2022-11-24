Voyager token rose by double-digits on Thursday

Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token

The token faces a correction at key resistance

Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.

On Thursday, reports emerged that Binance.US was buying the embattled crypto firm. Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection in July in a liquidity crisis after a sustained crypto winter. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao confirmed the purchase reports on Thursday. CZ said Binance.US would bid again for Voyager after the deal with collapsed FTX didn’t go through.

Binance.US is not the only entity to eye the assets of Voyager. On November 22, Kaj Labs said it would launch a second offer to acquire the assets of the embattled firm. Kaj Labs says it still sees value in the assets of Voyager and will negotiate in good faith with the firm. However, the entry of Biannce.US to the bidding war has attracted attention.

VGX traded at an intraday high of $0.53, from the lows of $0.35. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading at $0.44 after a brief correction. The next price action and developments would determine whether we see a sustained bullish surge for VGX.

VGX correcting at resistance after intra-day gains

VGX/USD Chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, VGX has initiated a short-term bullish trend since bottoming at $0.2. Following the intra-day gains, the cryptocurrency rose above resistance at $0.44. However, the price has retreated and could close below the resistance.

The RSI has moved above the neutral zone. There are no bought conditions, nonetheless, suggesting that a higher price is possible.

Should you buy VGX now?

The closure of the daily candlestick above $0.44 could ignite bull interest in VGX. However, this cryptocurrency is being driven by speculations.

Thus, short corrections can occur if the projected buyout of the embattled firm fails to occur. Buying VGX now could be premature, and it’s good to wait until further developments.

