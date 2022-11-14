VRJAM and Polygon partner to build VR-based arena in the Metaverse

London, United Kingdom, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire

Award-winning, live metaverse entertainment platform VRJAM has announced their partnership with Polygon , the Ethereum scaling blockchain protocol supporting Web3 technology for millions of users, to create “Planet Polygon” alongside VRJAM’s Open Beta platform launch from November 2nd. The metaverse-based virtual project is being launched in conjunction with VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin, which will officially launch November 30th.

Planet Polygon is an immersive live events space within VRJAM’s platform, where Polygon’s creative team will work together with VRJAM to define the next step in the evolution of esports and virtual live events. With Polygon’s expertise in blockchain solutions and VRJAM’s advanced virtual world-building in the metaverse, the two will create a state-of-the-art live events and esports arena for gaming fans around the world to share unforgettable experiences.

Within Planet Polygon and other VRJAM destinations, users can utilize VRJAM Coin, VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, to buy and sell products and services, offering new ways for creators and brands to monetise content and live events. As retail trade increases on the VRJAM platform through the sale of digital items, tickets, merch and other products, the volume of trade in VRJAM Coin equally increases, stabilizing its value simultaneously. Follow VRJAM’s Twitter HERE for updates on when this land will be available.

VRJAM is a revolutionary real-time platform for virtual events and immersive content creation. By utilizing cutting edge Web3 and immersive technologies, VRJAM offers users next-generation solutions for live performances in the multiverse. VRJAM empowers creators, platform owners, and brands to design and realize interactive, immersive experiences that not only leave their audiences awestruck by their beauty but inspired and eager for more. VRJAM is PC-based, and for the optimal virtual experience, it is Meta Quest 2 compatible offering life like experiences of live events in fully immersive VR.

Key features of the platform include:

A persistent ‘always on’ virtual world with an array of live events

A platform for the creation and rendering of revolutionary new types of digital products and NFT’s

A space for direct to fan engagement and the creation of ‘fan experience’ events

Powered by VRJAM’s native in-game cryptocurrency ‘VRJAM Coin’

A digital solution to empower live events venues including Planet Polygon to exist in the multiverse

A platform for the distribution and monetization of avatars, NFTs and recorded content from global brands and premium content creators including gamers and e-sports players.

“Polygon Planet will define a new threshold of user experience for metaverse live events and open up the world of Web3 gaming in a way that is totally unique in the metaverse vertical. We’re honored to be working with our friends at Polygon Studios to bring the remarkable solution to the world” – Sam Speaight, CEO – VRJAM

Over 60 metaverse projects, including Sandbox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, and others, have already chosen to build on Polygon as an open, accessible, high-speed, and sustainable framework to develop their virtual worlds.

Brain Trunzo, Metaverse Lead for Polygon, said: “Polygon Planet is an ambitious VR-based metaverse project that we hope will inspire creators worldwide. Allowing real-time, immersive content and experiences will provide a new way for creators to engage directly with fans, delivering a fantastic user experience.”

ABOUT VRJAM

VRJAM is an award winning real-time platform powered by XR technology for virtual events and immersive content creation. Their software solution empowers creators and brands to offer fans inspiring immersive experiences that redefine fan engagement within the Web3 environment. Over the last 3 years the platform has empowered some of the world’s leading content creators, celebrities, artists and culture brands to redefine fan experience in digital space. These experiences are monetized using VRJAM’s native cryptocurrency, VRJAM Coin and also by way of the creation of revolutionary new types of NFT’s that are native to the virtual world of VRJAM. The live experience features of the platform combine with an elegant blockchain smart contract network and feature set to create new ways for brands and content creators to render digital content and engage with fans thereby offering new revenue streams and business models inside the metaverse. VRJAM’s community of partners, advisors and investors includes some of the leading brands in the blockchain space including Polygon, and Gate.io as well as an array of top tier consumer brands including the world’s leading game developer, Epic Games.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with unique user addresses exceeding 174.9M. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

