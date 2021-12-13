The live Vulcan Forged price today is $21.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $189.6 million. Vulcan Forged PYR is down 20.30% in the last 24 hours. Should you buy PYR today? Read on to find out.

Top places to buy PYR now

As PYR is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase PYR using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy PYR right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

We suggest eToro because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for PYR

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including PYR.

What is PYR?

Vulcan Forged is a blockchain game studio and NFT marketplace. They are the makers of VulcanVerse. PYR is the native utility token that is used for fees for marketplace settlement, staking in VulcanVerse land and other assets, upgrading and sustaining game asset levels, play-to-earn rewards, and access to the game developers and NFT dapp incubation program.

Vulcan Forged Platforms and games include VulcanVerse, a Grece-Roman fantasy metaverse made up of 10,000 plots of land; Anvil, a crypto-less and gas-free NFT engine for easy game and dApp onboarding, and Vulcan Market, a gas free NFT marketplace for all Vulcan Forged games among others.

Should I buy PYR today?

PYR is somewhat obscure, but most price prediction platforms express positive outlooks. It can reverse its recent losses easily. Be prepared for all kinds of fluctuations.

PYR price prediction

Wallet Investor forecasts the PYR price can go up to $67.50 in one year. This comes to profit of 213% in just 12 months. In 2026, they predict 1 PYR will cost a whopping $246.

PYR on social media