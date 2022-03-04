WadzPay Token, an ecosystem with smart contract-based fund disbursement methodology, has gained 36% in 24 hours. The native token WTK is about to break $0.1, possibly on news that the company is hiring 200 people for its new office in Singapore, which it opened last month.

This article explains what WadzPay is, if it would make a good investment, and the top places to buy WadzPay Token.

Top places to buy WadzPay Token now

As WTK is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase WTK using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy WTK right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy ETH on a regulated exchange or broker, like eToro ›

2. Send your ETH to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the Uniswap DEX

Head to Uniswap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your ETH for WTK

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including WTK.

What is WadzPay Token?

WadzPay Token is a utility token which allows its custodians to make transactions at e-commerce or retail merchants using the WadzPay payment platform. The token is designed to drive good governance on the payment platform while rewarding consumers and businesses.

It provides priority access to new features and faster, cheaper, and more efficient settlement within the network. There are no fees on transactions with WTK on the WadzPay payment platform the first year.

The WadzPay ecosystem provides infrastructure for emerging CBDC and stablecoin technologies. This allows governments and institutions to sandbox or commercialise programs both at a domestic or international level.

Its smart contract-based fund disbursement methodology has been credited as the game changer in enabling financial access for all.

Should I buy WadzPay Token today?

WadzPay can be a lucrative investment, but take the time to read at least several price predictions from leading analysts and do market research before making a commitment. Take all investment advice with a grain of salt.

WadzPay Token price prediction

Wallet Investor is bearish on this asset. They believe it can be a bad, high-risk 1-year investment option.

Price Prediction takes the opposite view, forecasting a minimum price of $0.16 in 2023. The WadzPay Token price can go up to $0.19 next year. In 2024, 1 WTK will trade for at least $0.23. It can reach a maximum of $0.28.

