WadzPay selects Bosonic to support POS capability

Decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) company Bosonic has been chosen by blockchain payments company WadzPay to assist with the delivery of point-of-sale (POS) capability.

It has an inbuilt crypto exchange that takes advantage of Bosonic’s global network of liquidity, Coin Journal learned from a press release.

Leveraging proprietary technology

Bosonic will make it possible for WadzPay to provide crypto-to-fiat exchange as part of its POS blockchain payment solution leveraging the former’s proprietary payment vs. payment technology, which does away with counterparty settlement and credit risk.

Bosonic CRO Jason Nabi said:

We are thrilled WadzPay chose us as their main partner for infrastructure in POS crypto exchange. Bosonic relieves WadzPay and their merchant clients of the need for bilateral settlement and credit risk in the digital asset markets by accessing our trademarked network for risk-free transactions and crypto liquidity throughout our Layer-2 infrastructure.

WadzPay CEO and founder Anish Jain added:

Bosonic’s technology and team offer an excellent opportunity to collaborate with and support the WadzPay vision as we increase the scope of our global activity to include the acquisition of a cost-effective, scalable, instant, and risk-free solution for POS digital currency payments. I look forward to a long-term, successful collaboration.

About Bosonic

Bosonic is a dFMI business founded in 2016 with offices in New York, San Francisco, and London. The company offers a top-grade infrastructure that does away with counterparty credit and settlement risk in markets for digital assets.

About WadzPay

WadzPay is an agnostic, interoperable ecosystem for payments on-chain. The company, which was founded in 2018 in Singapore, operates in the US, Africa, and Asia.