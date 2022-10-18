Walken’s Walker Runner game is expedited to launch this month and will feature the CAThletes and other unique experiences.

Play-and-exercise-to-earn mobile project Walken announced that it is preparing to launch its first hyper-casual game.

According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the game called Walker Runner will be released to the public this month and is set to feature the CAThletes, along with diversifying the Walken experience and presenting more ways to empower players across different modes.

Walken explained that Walken Runner is the first game to be released under the overarching Walken ecosystem banner.

The team added that it plans to release more hyper-casual games over the next few months, making it easier for users to transition from Web2 to Web3.

While commenting on this latest cryptocurrency news , Walken CEO Alexei Kulevets said:

“We are proud of the current traction of the Walken project and inspired to move on and push the limits. The Walken Runner is our first bold experiment aimed at providing additional value and fun to the community and also expanding token utility. It has all the potential to go viral and be a great addition to the main gameplay.”

The Walken team said it is committed to developing and maintaining its games ecosystem and ensuring enthusiasts can gain access to the games from their mobile devices.

Walken added that they would work on introducing a robust infrastructure to attract more developers and streamline the onboarding process of Web2 users.

Walker Runner is set to feature the ecosystem’s athletes and showcase their athletic skills. The Walken team said the move is designed to get people to lead a healthier and more active lifestyle.

The game will offer all Walken players incentives, fun, and entertainment, the team added.

The team further explained that it would ensure Walken Runner is linked to the main Walken Game. They added that;

“The top Walken Runner players receive $WLKN tokens through the Walken App. Leaderboards will keep track of player activity throughout the weekly-rotating seasons. Players are ranked based on their in-game earned points.”