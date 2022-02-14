Want to follow Institutional Capital? Watch these 3 altcoins

It's very common for individual investors to follow institutional capital or what is often called smart money. Well, crypto has over the last few years warmed up to institutional investors, and here are some of the reasons why:

Main crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum are seeing adoption with insane market caps right now.

We are also seeing a lot of crypto innovations in unique projects that appeal to deep-pocket investors.

Crypto has become too big to ignore, and institutional capital will continue flowing in for years to come.

As for investors who want to follow the smart money, the following are the top 3 altcoins you should be watching:

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

There have been a lot of moves over the last few years towards the metaverse, and it's not hard to see why. Major tech giants like Facebook, Google, and even Apple are pouring a lot of money into this.

As a result, institutions are looking for ways to profit, and buying coins like Enjin (ENJ) is a big part of that. Watch this token closely over the coming months, and you will see a lot of institutional money.

Yearn Finance (YFI)

As interest in the metaverse continues to grow, there is also equal and more robust interest as well towards decentralised finance or DeFi. There are many projects here, but Yearn Finance (YFI) is one to watch. Right now, this project has a market cap of $844 million. It has so much room to run in the coming years.

Near Protocol (NEAR)