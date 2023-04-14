Warren Buffett Enters Crypto News Again. What Would He Say About AltSignals’ Presale?

Veteran crypto-critic Warren Buffett has entered crypto news again as his investment firm Berkshire Hathaway holds onto its $1.5 billion investment in Brazilian fintech giant Nubank.

Despite this holding, Warren Buffett released his annual letter outlining three reasons he believes crypto “will come to a very bad ending.” With trading signals platform AltSignals announcing the presale event for its native ASI coin, Buffett might indeed be skeptical of it, but crypto investors might disagree – instead marking ASI as one of the best cryptos to invest in now.

Warren Buffett’s three reasons why crypto will die.

While it’s difficult to square Warren Buffett’s dismissal of crypto with Nubank continuing to allocate 1% of its net assets to Bitcoin (BTC), the veteran remains consistent in his mistrust of crypto. His recent annual letter outlined three reasons he’s against it:

Crypto has no unique value – Buffett prefers stocks in corporations that provide tangible cash flow and production. He doesn’t believe crypto counts as money – Buffett has long contested BTC value, stating, “it does not meet the test of a currency. It is not a durable means of exchange, not a store of value.” He doesn’t understand crypto – Buffett has admitted to not knowing much about crypto, hence not taking a trading position.

Crypto investors have disavowed Buffett’s advice on crypto for many years and continue to do so, with vast markets flourishing despite his statements. With AltSignals’ ASI presale generating momentum on trading forums and Telegram groups, here’s why many believe it’s one of the best cryptos to invest in this year.

What is AltSignals?

AltSignals is already one of the world’s leading providers of trading signals, building a community of more than 50,000 since launching in 2017. Its market-leading AltAlgo™ trading indicator tool has helped investors maximize profits on various financial trades, from daily crypto trades to Binance futures, from FOREX to CFD.

The success of AltSignals trading intel is illustrated by users increasing their holdings by 10X in Binance futures trading in 19 out of 32 months. Now, the platform is turning to artificial intelligence to enhance its outputs and create even better signals for its membership, using its ActualizeAI trading stack.

Actualize AI uses several AI technologies to take its already solid outputs and improve accuracy and quality. Its machine learning employs regressive pattern recognition to signals, allowing a rules-based logic to be applied, resulting in much better predictions.

Meanwhile, predictive modeling applies historical trading data trends to the outputs, enabling more accurate predictions based on how markets have performed in the past. Once reinforcement learning is used on the final results, ActualizeAI’s signals further provide its community with a fully balanced risk/reward ratio on every trade.

How does ASI work?

The ASI token release will support the development of the ActualizeAI trading stack alongside supporting the entire AltSignals ecosystem. ASI will be used as the medium of exchange on AltSignals, enabling transactions and unlocking valuable access to help investors on their trading journeys.

All ASI coin holders immediately unlock access to ActualizeAI-powered signals while also having the opportunity to join the AI Members Club. These members will be able to gain crypto rewards for beta testing new features and products while benefiting from exclusive access to the most exciting and lucrative private presale and public sale opportunities.

As well as delivering excellent utility to coin holders, the ASI coin also looks to become a valuable governance coin, providing all holders with voting rights to determine the future direction of AltSignals.

How high can ASI go in 2023?

Investors are incredibly excited by the potential of the ASI coin, mainly due to its early adoption of AI technology fused with the extensive trading possibilities. A significant level of embedded utility and deflationary tokenomics looks set to attract an even bigger audience, increasing demand for ASI as the results of its AI are realized.

With this in mind, experts across the board believe that the potential of the ASI coin could drive it beyond the $1 barrier before the end of 2023, making it one of the best cryptos to invest in this year. This would represent a 40x increase from the final presale price of $0.02274 and an even greater return for investors that reserve their ASI tokens in the Stage 1 round at the knockdown price of $0.015.

Is ASI a good investment?

The likelihood is that Warren Buffett would view the ASI presale with the same level of contradictory dismissiveness as he has all crypto projects up to this point. Crypto investors can remain undeterred, however, and look to AltSignals’ presale over the coming weeks and months to maximize their investment potential, reserving tokens at the lowest possible price.

With the backing of an established existing project, a vast user base, and one of the first blockchain projects to harness the art of what’s achievable with AI in the real world, the sky’s the limit for ASI. It is probably one of the best crypto tokens this year, with potentially enormous returns for presale investors.