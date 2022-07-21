XRP corrects 5% after a week of gains

Ripple continues to enjoy positive developments on the case with SEC

XRP could continue to correct until it finds support at $0.33

Ripple’s XRP/USD is recovering, but sustainable gains depend on a key resistance. As of press time, XRP was down 5% in 24 hours as bulls failed to inspire a breakout of $38. The token fell alongside other cryptocurrencies. The decline can be said to be a correction after the market was bullish for a week.

Revising the SEC case, Ripple remains right on track, although the outcome remains uncertain. On July 12, a US court rejected SEC’s call to withhold some documents against Ripple. The documents, which relate to 2018’s so-called Hinman speech, could have influenced proceedings. Either way, courts continuously siding with Ripple is positive. It suggests that things are progressing well for the firm. The markets are warming up for the outcome of the case that could shape XRP’s price.

As of the moment, XRP remains among the top cryptocurrencies despite the uncertainty. At position 7 by market cap, it is above Cardano and Solana. The latest gains have been due to market sentiment, but XRP has a hurdle to clear at $38.

XRP corrects after rejection at key resistance

Source – TradingView

Technical analysis indicates that XRP has been rejected again at the key resistance of $0.38. The MACD indicator has crossed below the moving average, suggesting a bearish momentum. Following the latest gains, investors could be taking profits. We expect the current correction to continue. XRP could settle at a support zone of $0.33. It could also slide to another support at $0.30. Investors should watch the two levels for price action and sentiment.

Summary

XRP has a short-term bearish momentum after getting rejected at $0.38. The cryptocurrency could settle at $0.33 or $0.30.