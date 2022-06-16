Watchmaker TAG Heuer launches a smartwatch showcasing users’ NFT collections

TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury watchmaker company, has ventured into the growing NFTs and crypto space despite the ongoing crypto market turmoil. It has launched a smartwatch with features that enable users to showcase their NFTs collections.

According to the company announcement, the new feature (TAG Heuer’s Connected Calibre E4) is more than a smartwatch since it has a verified proof of ownership that can turn into an NFT viewer for users to display their digital asset collection.

The announcement read:

“TAG Heuer presents a new way to bring these valuable and highly collectible artworks into the real world. For the first time, they can be worn on your wrist with verified proof of ownership. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 allows you to display NFT artworks on your watch by connecting your crypto wallet to guarantee authenticity.”

In addition, the company claimed that the move is “part of TAG Heuer’s expanding digital ecosystem of apps and watch faces, created by a team of in-house developers and bearing the brand’s trademark design signatures.”

Features of the new TAG Heuer smartwatch

The main function of the new feature is to enable multiple NFT transfers with the help of a paired smartphone to a new lens watch face that can display NFTs artwork and time simultaneously in three unique ways. Besides that, it also has “a conceptual design with a triangle and a circle representing hours and minutes.”

Additionally, the feature also connects to various crypto wallets like Ledger Live or Metamask securely as well as enables users to select the type of NFTs they want to showcase on their watch. No worry about the image size since the feature offers an image resizing option to fit on the screen.

Lastly, it’s important to note that this move is just one of the steps that the company is taking toward venturing into Web3 and integrating NFTs and blockchain technology.