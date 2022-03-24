Waves (WAVES) gains over 240% in the last month alone

The crypto market has had very high volatility during the first quarter of the year. In March, we saw some decent upswings albeit markets remained very risk-averse. Despite this, there is one token that has been seeing incredible gains. Waves (WAVES) has been the star of March, and here is why.

The coin has gained over 240% in the last 30 days or so.

Waves has also outperformed the entire crypto market by a huge margin.

The coin is now ranked among the top 50 biggest crypto assets.

Data Source: Tradingview

Waves (WAVES) – Where will it go next?

There have been several factors that have pushed Waves in recent weeks. More so however is the increased total value locked or TVL in some of the ecosystem projects. For example, The Neutrino Protocol, an innovative DeFi tool kit built on the Waves network has seen its TVL rise by nearly 350% in the last month alone.

There was also an announcement that Waves was planning to launch Waves 2.0, a much improved and efficient network. The announcement was made on February 11, and while the coin has had volatility since then, its overall trend has been upward.

Waves is looking at adding EVM compatibility with Waves 2.0, something that will bring cross-chain interoperability into the platform. The coin is expected to continue seeing this decent uptick in the near term. It could surge above the $3.3 billion market cap quite substantially.

Is it time to buy Waves (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) has been doing very well to enhance the appeal of its ecosystem towards developers. It is also allowing a lot of innovative DeFi products to come to its protocol. The future is indeed bright, and it is likely we are going to see superb long-term value. As a result, it would make a lot of sense to buy the coin.