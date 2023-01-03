We hope that blockchain games will transition to a new stage of growth in 2023, says Square Enix

Square Enix has reaffirmed its commitment to blockchain games.

The company believes blockchain games will transition to a new stage of growth in 2023.

Square Enix is the developer behind the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest franchises.

Square Enix has faith in blockchain games

Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda, revealed in the company’s annual new year’s letter for 2023 , that the company has faith in blockchain games. He added that Square Enix is most focused on blockchain-powered gaming amid its new business development efforts.

Matsuda revealed that the company is currently developing various blockchain games based on original IP instead of its existing franchises. He added that Square Enix intends to announce further games in 2023.

Square Enix is also considering investment opportunities in the blockchain space. Matsuda added that;

“[We] will continue to take stakes in promising businesses whether we find them in Japan or abroad.”

The president highlighted the problems the crypto and blockchain industry faced last year, including the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange . He added that;

“Blockchain has been an object of exhilaration and a source of turmoil. But with that in the rearview mirror, we hope that blockchain games will transition to a new stage of growth in 2023.”

Square Enix is becoming popular in the blockchain space

Matsuda’s comments don’t come as a surprise, as the company has been increasing its presence in the blockchain space.

This latest cryptocurrency news comes roughly two months after Square Enix announced its first original game built around Ethereum NFTs, called Symbiogenesis.

The game is set to launch in the Spring and is a digital collectible art experience combined with a storytelling experience for the players.

The company recently announced that it would serve as a strategic advisor to Cross the Ages, a digital trading card game built on Polygon. Square Enix also invested in Bitcoin gaming startup ZEBEDEE and the metaverse project The Sandbox in 2020.

In 2022, Square Enix announced plans to release Final Fantasy NFTs on the Efinity platform (Enjin’s Polkadot-based NFT platform).