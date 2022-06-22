The Sandbox is one of the leading metaverse projects in the world, and the CEO said they have bigger plans ahead.

Mathieu Nouzareth, the CEO of The Sandbox, told Markets Insider in a recent interview that he wants The Sandbox to become the Manhattan of the metaverse.

The CEO explained his vision for The Sandbox and talked about the rising appreciation for the metaverse. When asked about the bear market’s effect on The Sandbox, Nouzareth said;

“The Sandbox hasn’t really been impacted, and the reason I think is because we are a game, and games are less impacted by a macroeconomic environment. People come because it’s really a ton of fun, anyone can enjoy it.”

The cryptocurrency market has lost more than 60% of its value over the past few months, and we are currently in a bear market. However, Nouzareth said the bear market is not new to the cryptocurrency space. He said;

“I’ve seen five of these [downturns]. But if you keep your head down and focus on building, in two, three years, we will see some massive, amazing companies that will emerge after this.”

The Sandbox’s CEO said the platform’s userbase has not decreased despite the ongoing bear market. Instead, he believes that the right type of users will enter the market since they are not interested in a get-rich-quick scheme.

SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, is one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At press time, SAND is trading at $0.87 per coin, down by more than 89% from the all-time high of $8.40 it recorded in November 2021.

When asked to explain The Sandbox, the CEO said;

“It isn’t like ‘Ready Player One,’ a dystopian nightmare. We want to be the Manhattan of the metaverse, a concentration of exciting brands and artists — but our vision isn’t to replace reality.”

The metaverse continues to play a huge role in the growth of the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.