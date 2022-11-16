Web3 Platform Angelo Prepares to Reimagine Physical Art Collection

London, United Kingdom, 16th November, 2022, Chainwire

Angelo, an investment platform tying physical fine art to NFTs, has announced its launch. The web3 platform aims to add a more tactile component to the abstract concept of NFT ownership.

The public will be able to experience Angelo for the first time when the platform soft launches with an art trading competition in December. This will provide the first hands-on access to the marketplace ahead of the official public full release in early 2023.

Angelo enables its members to invest fractionally in physical fine art via NFTs. The platform is targeted at a younger, digital-native demographic of investors who have previously had no access to physical art. Angelo will bridge the gap between the fine art world and the blockchain industry by supporting fractionalized ownership of physical art.

Angelo incorporates two core concepts: NFT fractionalization (a rapidly growing investment sector centered around NFTs divided into smaller fractions), and the more mainstream notion of physical fine art ownership which has historically been out of the average investor’s reach.

Angelo aims to become the home of the art collection for the next generation of forward-thinking investors. Such individuals are excited by the idea of capitalizing on a new investment opportunity but may retain reservations regarding the risks, applications, and value of NFTs.

An Angelo spokesperson said: “Everyone is welcome to join Angelo, from seasoned investors looking to diversify their portfolio to adventurers and pioneers who are new to the game but are excited to learn and grow.”

Angelo is soft-launching its platform with a unique art trading competition starting on December 5. Sign-ups open on November 17.

About Angelo

Angelo is democratizing the future of fine art by creating a curated ecosystem where creators, collectors, and art lovers can sell, invest, and trade fractionalized art using the power of web3.

For more information, visit: https://angelos.art/

Contact

Founder, Jordan Parkes, Angelo Ecosystems, [email protected]