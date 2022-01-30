What asset is worth buying, Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Choosing between two assets can be a little confusing and even becomes riskier if one lacks a decent understanding of how the individual asset operates. However, in terms of buying and selling digital assets, the market is often examined with two parameters known as fundamental and technical analysis.

In most cases, fundamental analysis is related to economic updates while technical analysis is based on the understanding of market price action.

And In terms of selecting which crypto assets to buy. In this article, you'll discover what digital currency is worth investing your money in.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Recent research done on the 26th of January 2022 by 33 fintech specialists of the Finders panel, forecast the price of BTC to reach $94K before the end of the year. Additionally, the panel also has a long-term outlook for Bitcoin as they foresee the price of the asset reaching $192,800 in 2025 and $406,400 by the end of 2030.

While this may present an optimistic viewpoint to the Bitcoin market, on the other several market participants believe that the upcoming interest rate hike will affect the cryptocurrency market negatively. Conversely, other investors perceived this moment as the best time to buy the Bitcoin asset.

Ethereum (ETH)

From the NFT marketplace to the recent value of Ethereum in the cryptocurrency market. It should be noted that the ETH token has been losing ground to its counterparts in the NFT space.

Due to high transaction fees on the Ethereum network, other younger blockchains such as Solana (SOL), and Tezos are attracting NFT developers with less transaction fees when compared to the Ethereum gas fees.

With relation to congestion and high gas fee noted from the Ethereum blockchain. A lot of NFT enthusiasts are backing out from using the token for transaction purposes in the NFT marketplace.