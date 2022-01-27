GrimaceCoin was created after a McDonald’s joke tweet. While that’s not phenomenal, it gained almost 286,000% in a few hours.

“Only if Tesla accepts GrimaceCoin,” McDonald’s responded to Musk’s now-famous tweet about eating a happy meal on TV if the fast food giant started accepting Dogecoin.

If you want more details about GrimaceCoin, such as if it’s worth investing in and the best places to buy GrimaceCoin, you’ve come to the right place.

Top places to buy GrimaceCoin now

As GRIMACE is such a new asset, it's yet to be listed on major exchanges. You can still purchase GRIMACE using a DEX (decentralised exchange) though, which just means there are a few extra steps. To buy GRIMACE right now, follow these steps:

1. Buy BNB on a regulated exchange or broker, like Binance ›

We suggest Binance because it's one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms, an exchange and wallet all-in-one with some of the lowest fees in the industry. It's also beginner-friendly, and has more payment methods available to users than any other available service.

2. Send your BNB to a compatible wallet like Trust Wallet or MetaMask

You'll need to create your wallet, grab your address, and send your coins there.

3. Connect your wallet to the SushiSwap DEX

Head to SushiSwap, and 'connect' your wallet to it.

4. You can now swap your BNB for GRIMACE

Now that you're connected, you'll be able to swap for 100s of coins including GRIMACE.

What is GrimaceCoin?

GrimaceCoin is a typical crypto meme coin. It popped up with the name and image of Grimace, the purple blob character used by McDonald’s for marketing and advertising.

Even as the mainstream cryptocurrencies continue to shed their value, GrimaceCoin is reportedly attracting a very impressive market cap.

Should I buy GrimaceCoin today?

The popularity of GrimaceCoin might begin to fade as people start forgetting the tweets. What’s more, there are plenty of fakes on the market, so exercise caution.

GrimaceCoin price prediction

No reliable price predictions for GrimaceCoin exist. It has not been listed on CoinMarketCap. Moreover, there are many Grimace coins out there because anyone can mint a token on BSC.

