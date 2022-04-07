HomeLatest NewsWhat is making Avalanche’s AVAX price rise as majority of cryptocurrencies dip?

What is making Avalanche’s AVAX price rise as majority of cryptocurrencies dip?

Markets

Avalanche’s AVAX price is rising at a time when its peers are on a week’s long dip. Avalanche made a sudden surge and hit a daily high of $90.05 before pulling back to around $87.77 at the time of writing.

AVAX is still trading in the green with a 1.67% gain in the last 24 hours.

So, what are the factors behind the current Avalanche price surge? This article delves into explaining the behind-the-scenes causing the price of AVAX to rise when a majority of coins including Bitcoin, and Ethereum are in the red.

Why is Avalanche price ricing?

The reason for today’s Avalanche price surge is Terra Luna Foundation's announcement that it has added Avalanche (AVAX) to its UST Reserve. Terra went ahead and bought AVAX coins worth $100 million.

The move made Avalanche the second larger 1 solution digital asset to be added to the UST Reserve with the first being Bitcoin.

Terra Luna Foundation made the revelation through a Tweet stating:

Besides, adding Avalanche to its UST Reserve and buying AVAX coins, Terra has also partnered with Avalanche to develop a new gaming subnet using Avalanches subnets. Terra Luna Foundation bypassed Ethereum to choose Avalanche since they believe Avalanche is experiencing rapid growth and it has a wide fan base.

Don Kwon, who is the founder of Terra said:

“Avalanche is still a growing ecosystem…a lot of it is fueled by loyalty to the AVAX token and users feel a lot of affinity with an asset that aligns itself with AVAX. Whereas for the average Ethereum user, aligning yourself with Ether doesn’t really mean that much.”

The team at Terra Luna Foundation also went ahead and tweeted about Terra collaborating with Avalanche on the new gaming subnet stating that “Avalanche’s subnets are a powerful method for building the next generation of scalable Web3 applications within niche use cases.”

The above developments have brought the recent AVAX price drop to a halt and made it start rising; something most investors believe could be witnessed for at least the next few days if not weeks.

Tags:
altcoins, Avalanche, Bitcoin

Featured Broker

Accepts customers from the USA
Offers 15 crypto coins to buy&sell including BTC, LTC, ETC, NEO and more
Trade on the world's leading social trading and investing platform
Open My Account
We use cookies to personalise content & ads, provide social media features and offer you a better experience. By continuing to browse the site or clicking "OK, Thanks" you are consenting to the use of cookies on this website.