Crypto gambling has picked up significantly around the globe, as more people turn to crypto casinos. As with the rest of the world, the trend is fast catching on in Europe, including in Germany, where a growing number of traders see current government regulations as overly restrictive and unacceptable.

Why more players are opting for crypto casinos

The rise in crypto casino players is largely down to the move to unleash a new gambling law that simply hasn’t worked.

For instance, the revised State Treaty on Gaming, effective since July 1, 2021, has the maximum bet per game round at €1. But while there are many online casinos without this 1-euro limit , these don’t have a German license. For local casino operators, the law places a lot of other restrictions that have players looking elsewhere:

Operators are obligated to forward to a central federal database the gaming behavior of gamblers, including their deposits and their stakes. This monitoring is what has pushed many into crypto casinos – offshore casinos whose business operations are on exotic islands such as Curacao – where they can gamble pseudo-anonymously.

To help new players getting into crypto casinos on the back of limited experience with the sector and cryptocurrencies, is online casino software giant SoftSwiss.

SoftSwiss – The software for crypto casinos

SoftSwiss was founded in Belarus in 2008, and originally developed software for auction houses. However, since 2021, the company has primarily focused on online casino software. The firm’s technology offers modern, highly flexible solutions that casino operators can easily integrate into their platforms.

SoftSwiss has over 800 employees worldwide and its technology is currently integrated across hundreds of online casinos.

Manage fiat and cryptos with CoinsPaid

With crypto adoption rising fast and its use in online casinos becoming more popular, SoftSwiss began to integrate virtual currencies into their payment modules. The team also decided to develop a wallet –CoinsPaid.

Key features of CoinsPaid wallet

Compatibility : The wallet is designed to ensure the interfaces between the payments module and the casino are 100% compatible.

Multi-currency support : CoinsPaid is a hot wallet that currently supports 25 virtual currencies and 40 fiat currencies.

No fees : Users do not pay any fees for transactions to and from casinos, except for miner fees of the respective coins and tokens.

Built-in exchange: The wallet also has a built-in crypto exchange that supports one-click exchange of all supported currencies.

Crypto entry made easy

For all online casino visitors who come into contact with virtual currencies and crypto casinos for the first time, SoftSwiss has the perfect solution ready under one roof.

Certainly there are no problems with most other wallets either. Here, however, most become the “German Michel” again and prefer to have everything from one source. In this case, SoftSwiss offers a great one-stop-shop for everything online casinos.