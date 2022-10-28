Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin that can be swapped with BTC on a 1:1 basis. The digital asset was created to allow Ethereum developers to use Bitcoin in the blockchain (Ethereum). By doing so, it combines the best of both networks, the liquidity of BTC, and the decentralised application support of Ethereum.

Wrapped Bitcoin launched in 2019 as a joint project of major blockchains, including MakerDAO and Compound. The forked blockchain works by fixing the original token, BTC, in a digital vault and minting a new one, WBTC, on Ethereum. The function is enabled with the help of a model of custodians, merchants, end-users, and WBTC DAO.

The reason you should be interested in Wrapped Bitcoin is due to its importance in the crypto space. It addresses the biggest challenge in the sector – interoperability. The current landscape of blockchain technology is characterised by independent projects with different functionalities.

While it preserves the security of individual networks, it hinders communication and transfer of assets. WBTC bridges this important gap, although it uses a different security model from that of bitcoin. The model is referred to as proof of reserves. Nonetheless, with WBTC , one gets a fixed interest income from lending BTC tokens as DeFi collateral.

WBTC meets resistance amid a bullish momentum

Technically, WBTC price moves similarly to that of BTC, making it an option for investors searching for tokens related to the latter. At the time of writing, WBTC was trading at $20,209, 7% higher in the past week.

Source: TradingView

The daily technical outlook shows that WBTC found resistance at $20,959 and is currently on a retracement. The MACD momentum indicator affirms a bullish momentum, while the Stochastic Oscillator is slightly below the overbought zone.

Should you buy WBTC?

The fundamental side of things is promising for Wrapped Bitcoin due to its use cases in DeFi. Technically, however, the price has retraced to the immediate support. The cryptocurrency could, however, be affected by macro developments, just like BTC.

Where to buy WBTC

Binance

Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It is better suited to more experienced investors and it offers a large number of cryptocurrencies to choose from, at over 600. Binance is also known for having low trading fees and a multiple of trading options that its users can benefit from, such as; peer-to-peer trading, margin trading and spot trading.

Buy WBTC with Binance today

KuCoin

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange which offers over 200 cryptocurrencies. Kucoin has a wide range of services, such as; a built-in peer-to-peer exchange, spot and margin trading, bank level security and a wide range of accepted payment methods. Users can benefit from a beginner-friendly interface and relatively low fees.

Buy WBTC with KuCoin today