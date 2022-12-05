What Makes Metacade (MCADE) Different From Other Metaverse Projects Like Axie Infinity (AXS)?

Axie Infinity kickstarted the P2E revolution and became one of the first crypto-gaming projects to reach a multi-billion-dollar valuation . But new projects like Metacade are closing the gap by building on top of what made Axie Infinity successful. If you’re not familiar with Metacade, this article has you covered. Keep reading to learn what makes it different from other metaverse projects like Axie Infinity (AXS).

What is Metacade?

Metacade is Web3’s first community arcade. It’s a virtual destination people can visit to try out all of the best new P2E and GameFi projects in a single place. It’s also home to:

Competitive gaming tournaments

Prize draws

Crypto gaming and web3 job postings

Metagrants for aspiring developers to get funding

And so much more

People can visit Metacade to earn income in a variety of ways as well. For example, you could play P2E games, stake the MCADE token, or even post engaging content to earn more MCADE tokens.

How does Metacade work?

Metacade’s ecosystem is powered by the MCADE token which is currently going through its presale. This token allows gamers to access the best games, enter competitive tournaments to earn prizes, post jobs on the site, and connect with a vibrant community.

People can visit Metacade to engage with everything that Web3 gaming has to offer – regardless of their interests or goals. This makes it one of the few projects in the ecosystem that has something to offer everyone.

The project’s presale began by charging $1 for 125 MCADE tokens, and by the end, you’ll get 50 MCADE tokens for $1. That means the sooner you get involved the better.

What makes Metacade so unique? How is it different from projects like Axie Infinity?

Now that we’ve covered what Metacade is, let’s look at how it differs from other metaverse projects like Axie Infinity (AXS). It separates itself in each of the following ways.

Something For Everyone

Crypto gaming projects like Axie Infinity and DeFi kingdoms only have one game to offer the public. Either the public enjoys playing that game or they don’t. And if they don’t enjoy the game, then they’re unlikely to continue engaging with the project in the future.

Metacade flips this model on its head. It gives gamers access to a diverse array of crypto games and opportunities to socialize with friends. Even if a user doesn’t enjoy one of the games they try in the Metacade, they’ll still have plenty of other titles to explore.

This encourages people to continue coming back to Metacade time and time again. It also gives Metacade a much broader appeal than most Web3 gaming projects.

Many Ways to Earn

Metacade opens up new possibilities for people to earn extra money online. It offers several ways to do this, which ensures that everyone can find a strategy that works for them.

For example, a gamer could enter tournaments and compete to earn prize pools. They could also enter prize draws to take home additional MCADE tokens.

Non-gamers will have opportunities as well. A person could earn income without ever playing a game by posting content on the platform that gets engagement or by staking their MCADE tokens.

Metagrants

The Metacade team is also committed to helping community members bring their big ideas to life. That’s why it’s committed to providing Metagrant funding to aspiring developers with vision.

This is beneficial to members of the community in two ways. First, it helps them build more Web3 gaming projects. Second, it ensures that Metacade always has a steady stream of new crypto games to enjoy.

It’s another example of how the team is thinking about its development trajectory in radically different ways than projects like Axie Infinity.

Early Growth Stage

You can also distinguish Metacade from other metaverse projects by looking at the growth stage it’s in. Established projects like Axie Infinity and Decentraland have already seen their token price increase significantly.

Metacade’s MCADE token is just getting started. The team is still working its way through its presale process. That means if you make an investment now, your potential for upside is much better than it would be if you invested in something like AXS or MANA.

Metacade is the better investment – here’s why

Metacade offers a wide variety of Web3 games to play and many different ways to play them. It also has a community-centric vision that should help it accrue more and more support as it continues proving itself as one of the leading up-and-coming metaverse projects.

