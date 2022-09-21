When should I buy Binance Coin?

Binance Coin price lost momentum this year as momentum in the cryptocurrency industry wanes. The BNB price crashed to a low of $183, which was about 61% from the highest level in 2021. It has fallen by 48% this year, meaning that it has done better than other popular coins like BTC and ETH.

BNB ecosystem challenges

Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency for the BNB Smart Chain network. It is an Ethereum rival that is widely used by developers building decentralized applications (dApps) in all industries like DeFi, games, and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

BNB Chain has been used to build some of the best-known applications in the Web3 industry. For example, it was used to build apps like PancakeSwap, ApeSwap, Bogged Finance, and MOBOX. Other platforms built in BNB Chain are Venus, Alpaca Finance, and Cream Finance among others.

There are several reasons why the Binance Coin price has dropped this year. First, it retreated because of the soaring inflation in key countries like the United States and the UK. As a result, central banks have been forced to hike interest rates.

The Fed has hiked by 225 basis points this year while the Bank of England has hiked six times. Historically, cryptocurrency prices underperform in a period of high-interest rates.

Binance Coin price also crashed as the total value locked (TVL) dropped from more than $21 billion to $5.2 billion. As a result, it was overtaken by Tron and is now the third-biggest smart contract platform in the world.

In addition, the BNB price dropped because of the underwhelming performance of the metaverse. After soaring in 2021, the metaverse has struggled this year, with projects like Sandbox and Decentraland losing momentum. BNB Chain was seen as a key player in the metaverse industry.

Binance Coin price prediction

The daily chart shows that the BNB price has been in a bearish trend in the past few weeks. In this period, the coin has crashed from a high of $337 in August to a low of $267. It has formed what looks like an inverted head and shoulders pattern.

Binance Coin price has also formed what looks like a falling wedge pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the coin will bounce back in the coming weeks. As such, you should buy BNB when it moves above the key resistance at $337.

