Where to buy Alien Worlds crypto: TLM coin skyrockets 50%

Alien Worlds coin is one of the best-performing cryptocurrency assets of the week, reaching highs of around $0.33.

This article covers everything you need to know before you invest in Alien Worlds tokens, which is one of today’s most popular cryptocurrencies. We take you through what the project is all about, what its investment prospects are, and what our TLM price forecast is for 2021.

If you want to buy coins right now, scroll down to the section immediately below. Here, you can find our analysts’ selection of the best places to buy, sell and trade TLM coin in the UK and elsewhere.

How & where to buy Alien Worlds crypto online

If you want to buy Alien Worlds tokens quickly, easily and affordably, check out the two low-fee cryptocurrency brokers listed below.

While some crypto investors and traders like to use decentralised exchanges (DEXs), we feel these are two of the best platforms to buy and sell Alien Worlds coin:

What is Alien Worlds (TLM)?

Alien Worlds is a cryptocurrency project, and Trilium (TLM) is its native token.

It is one of the latest entrants into the blockchain-based gaming sphere, and it leverages elements of both DeFi and NFT technology to provide an intriguing, decentralised game for players.

It markets itself as an ‘NFT DeFi metaverse that simulates economic competition and collaboration between players.’ Players compete for TLM tokens and earn them during their gameplay, which allows them to control competing Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (Planet DAOs) and access additional gameplay features.

Players can acquire digital in-game items in the form of NFTs and use them to mine Trilium, engage in battles and compete in quests. They can buy and assemble NFTs that best suit their gameplay style and engage in platform governance by electing the Councillors of six different Planet DAOs, influencing the direction of the game.

TLM can also be used to generate passive income via staking, much like blockchain-based game competitors like Axie Infinity, Binamon, and My DeFi Pet.

Should I buy TLM coin right now?

If you want to participate in the Alien Worlds game, for pleasure or to generate passive income, buying some coins to accelerate your progress may not be a bad idea.

In addition, if you believe in Alien Worlds’ business model and the blockchain-gaming macro story, buying some coins and holding them for the long term could be a good way to speculate on their future value.

Make sure you conduct your own due diligence before getting involved because investing – particularly in cryptocurrencies – can be risky and volatile.

TLM price prediction 2021

Our analysts’ Alien Worlds price prediction is as follows: $0.45 by next year, $0.92 within 5 years.