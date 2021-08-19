The Alpaca Finance weekly price is rising along with an increase in activity on the BSC logs, indicating a rise in investor interest

Alpaca Finance is the latest DeFi protocol that is becoming very popular among whales who seem to be busy silently accumulating huge bags and that is now beginning to reflect in the price of its native token, ALPACA. The token has shown a significant price rise in August and is currently trading at $1.34. The all-time high (ATH) for ALPACA is $8.78 and a revisit might be on the cards soon. Judging by the increased activity and the current range-bound price that is fluctuating between $1.20 to $1.70 levels, it looks like ALPACA could hit the bull run pretty soon.

How & where to buy Alpaca Finance in the UK and elsewhere

Are you interested in DeFi lending protocols? If yes, then Alpaca Finance might interest you. If you wish to purchase the token, simply register on a broker/exchange platform and verify your account.

We’ve shortlisted two of the best platforms where you can purchase crypto with ease. Always ensure that you use regulated sites as DEX platforms can be a bit difficult to navigate. The unregulated nature of DEX sites means that you can easily lose your funds if you’re not careful.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Alpaca Finance?

ALPACA is a lending and yield farming service on the Binance Smart Chain. Unlike some other similar networks, ALPACA did not have a pre-mine or a private sale and the small percentage (9%) of tokens issued to the team are also locked for a period of two years.

ALPACA allows users to function as lenders, yield farmers, or liquidators and could provide good returns. DeFi is the current craze and Alpaca Finance seems to have remained unnoticed until now. If we compare other similar DeFi protocols, then a huge rise in price for ALPACA in the near future cannot be ruled out.

Should I buy ALPACA today?

If you are interested in a DeFi token that could provide potentially good returns, then ALPACA is worth checking out. The token’s price has also performed well and is currently trading at under $2 which can be a good level to accumulate for potentially huge gains in future. The ATH for the coin sits at $8.78 and even if the price retraces to such highs in the coming months, even then it would amount to almost 4X returns from the present levels.

ALPACA is brimming with possibilities and new investors could receive handsome returns if the current price trend continues.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.