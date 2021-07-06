Alpha Finance Labs, the home of leveraged yield farming protocol Alpha Homora, is leading DeFi’s market recovery, rallying 89% in two weeks.

Alpha Finance Lab has established itself as one of the most inventive DeFi projects around. With Alpha Homora, the leveraged yield farming protocol, revolutionising DeFi earlier this year, the planned AlphaX platform could do the same this winter. ALPHA has gained 38% today, and 79% this week, capping off a 14-day gain of 89%.

Here’s how and where to buy Alpha Finance (ALPHA) today.

How & where to buy ALPHA in the UK and elsewhere

Alpha Finance Lab’s ALPHA token is available from most of the top broker and exchange platforms in the crypto space today. Choose from our selection below, and create a free account with the platform you like the best. Next, fund your account. As soon as your money arrives in your account, you are ready to start trading or investing in Alpha Finance.

What is Alpha Finance Lab?

Alpha Finance Lab is a decentralised finance (DeFi) project that has produced some of the most creative and ingenious DeFi products over the last year or so. Alpha Lending, their first product, ruffled feathers in the decentralised lending space by introducing algorithmically adjusted interest rates, allowing lenders to avoid being locked into unfavourable deals in a bull market.

Next came Alpha Homora, which brought leverage to the yield farming sector. This created a highly complex but accessible product, allowing users to engage in high-risk, high-reward yield farming opportunities. By the end of 2021, Alpha plans to launch AlphaX: a perpetual swaps market without an order book. Bonus points to anyone who can figure that out!

Alpha Finance Lab will also launch a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) in the near future, allowing ALPHA holders to have a say over how the project is run.

Should I buy ALPHA today?

ALPHA is certainly a potential ‘buy’, having reversed almost all of the losses of June’s bear market, as can be seen in the 1-month chart below. 40% daily gains are very impressive, but these are even more enticing when seen in a medium-term context: ALPHA has gained 79% and 89% over one and two weeks respectively.

This is arguably indicative of a strong and consistent bullish trend, in spite of prevailing bearish conditions in the broader crypto market. Should the bull market resume this summer, ALPHA’s gains could potentially be multiplied by a significant factor, given its strong performance in a difficult climate. The launch of AlphaX along with the beginnings of a DAO could also provide cause for celebration among ALPHA holders as 2021 progresses.