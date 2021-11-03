Where to buy ALU, smart contract platform Altura’s native token

ALU is the native token of Altura, a smart contract platform enabling game developers to create, distribute and trade with NFTs that represent in-game valuables. Altura is a cutting edge marketplace for buying, selling and sending NFTs and a user interface for creating smart NFTs. Its token’s fully diluted market cap is $430,518,830, up 10.88% in the last 24h. Its trading volume is $76,992,947, up 59.49% in that period.

What is ALU?

ALU is based on BSC and helps the ecosystem it runs in provide developers with the tools and infrastructure they need to create and integrate smart NFTs in video games and applications. Altura uses Chainlink's VRF to provide a provably just source of randomness that’s also tamper-proof. The ecosystem keeps all of its code open source to guarantee innovation and transparency.

Should I buy ALU today?

According to Wallet Investor, the price of ALU can reach $0.447 in one year. That might make it a good investment now.

ALU price prediction

Based on insiders’ predictions, we can expect long-term growth. In 2026, one token will be worth $1.095. This comes to revenue of around 154.65% in five years.

ALU token on social media

