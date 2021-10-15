The APIX coin is up by 162% in the past 24 hours and could rally higher if the volume action continues in the future

The APIX token has seen a strong price upsurge in the past 24 hours and the coin is trading at $0.15 at the time of writing. The APIX token has seen a rise in trading volume and the coin could possibly 2X or 4X from the current levels if the bulls manage to sustain and extend the current rally. The token has the potential to rise and establish new highs in the future on the back of rising volumes.

How & where to buy APIX in the UK and elsewhere

If you wish to buy APIX, then you will need to create an account on a crypto exchange/broker site. The account registration process will require you to submit a username, password and email address. The site will also ask you to verify the details as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure that is required to ensure the safety of all users on the platform. You can submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill to comply with the KYC norms.

Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are unregulated. For your benefit, we have selected two of the best platforms for trading.

What is APIX?

APIX is a blockchain network that aims to make it easy to operate and establish masternodes. The native cryptocurrency is known as APIX and is used for governance and reward purposes inside the network. The network plans to add new features as the network matures in the future.

Should I buy APIX today?

The APIX token has seen a strong price spike and the coin could very well head towards another rally if the whales continue their buying spree. The early holders of the APIX token could be rewarded handsomely if the coin continues to rise in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.