The Artex token has seen strong accumulation by bulls leading to a price rise of 140% in a day. The token seems to be forming a support zone near the $0.05 level. The current rally began at the $0.005 level with huge volumes, indicating whale activity. The coin could rally towards the $0.09 level and beyond if the bulls can sustain the current momentum.

How & where to buy Artex in the UK and elsewhere

There are so many platforms available today that an amateur user can easily get confused since most of the sites offer identical features. We have searched the market and have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can trade easily. Avoid using decentralised platforms as they are unregulated.

To open a new account, click on the sign up or join now button and create a new user profile. The crypto exchange/broker will ask you to provide a username, password and email address. An additional step is required here and you will be asked to provide proof of identity and address as part of the Know Your Customer regulation (KYC). You can submit copies of your driving licence and utility bill respectively to comply with the KYC rules. Once done, simply deposit funds and start trading.

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

What is Artex?

Artex is a platform for the tokenisation of popular works of art. The network wants to leverage blockchain technology for the benefit of art lovers. The Artex token will be used for participation in auctions and also for paying transaction fees. The users holding Artex coins will be eligible for lower fees.

Should I buy ARTEX today?

The Artex token is currently on a strong rally driven by huge volumes and the coin could possibly 3X or 5X from the current level if the bulls can manage to extend the current price rise. The early holder of ARTEX could be rewarded with huge gains if the coin rallies in the future.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.