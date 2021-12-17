The live Arweave price today is $49.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.26 million. Arweave is up 12.98% in the last 24 hours. In this guide, you will learn what Arweave is, get information whether you should buy it, and where to buy Arweave if you so choose.

Top places to buy Arweave now

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AR with Binance today

What is Arweave?

Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as "a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets," the network primarily hosts "the permaweb" — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms. The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay "miners" to indefinitely store the network's information. The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018.

Should I buy Arweave today?

Do some market research, including price predictions, before you make any decision affecting your finances. You invest in Arweave or any other crypto at your own risk.

Arweave price prediction

According to a DigitalCoin analysis, the price of Arweave cryptocurrency will rise in the next 5 years starting from $49 today to $191.42 in 2026. It will go up to $78.5 next year and continue its growth in 2023-2024. Based on this forecast, Arweave is a profitable long-term investment. Will it prove accurate? Only time will tell.

