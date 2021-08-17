Where to buy Audius: 107% rally after TikTok news

Audius (AUDIO) has partnered with TikTok, and the news brings its all-time high into view

Audius, the decentralised streaming service, is on its way to mainstream recognition, with a 107% price surge making it the 73rd largest coin by market cap today. This comes after social media platform TikTok announced a brand-new partnership with Audius, which has now beaten Apple and Spotify to become the first TikTok streaming partner.

The rally appears to have just begun, though, and AUDIO’s all-time high of $4.95 isn’t a million miles away, with the token changing hands for $3.50. If you want to join the action today, read on for the best places to buy Audius.

What is Audius?

Audius brings blockchain technology and NFT mechanics to the music industry, shaking up the streaming sector meaningfully for the first time since Spotify strutted onto the scene back in April 2006. 15 years later, change is arguably overdue, and Audius delivers by helping artists get paid better and better connecting fans to their favourite musicians.

Audius could take some time to catch on, as streams are monetised on a play-by-play basis. This differs from the prevailing monthly flat-fee business model used by Apple, Spotify, and virtually all competitors, but vastly increases the revenues actually received by artists. For the majority of people, the amount they end up paying monthly might even be less than the typical $9.99 levied by streaming services.

Should I buy AUDIO today?

If blockchain technology has the impact on the creative industries that is anticipated by many experts, then Audius could become a mainstay in its sector, or even a household name to rival the offerings of Apple, Spotify, and Tidal. It’s still early days, though, so investors have the opportunity to become the earliest of adopters.

For those with a more short-term outlook, this coin also has legs. Currently trading at $3.50, AUDIO is up by 107% today. The coin’s price chart shows that it is establishing a steep upward channel, and the TikTok news could lead to a further rally as the news spreads further.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.