Automata is a privacy-focused middleware application created by Zilliqa veterans

Automata (ATA) is up by more than 100% today, with a solid rally over the last couple of days setting up a potential run to June’s all-time high of $2.36. This makes ATA one of the hottest coins in crypto today, with the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin all struggling to push out a decent performance.

What is Automata?

Automata is a privacy-focused middleware stack that enables several privacy-related features for decentralised applications (dApps) across several different blockchains. Devised by industry veterans who previously worked on projects such as Zilliqa, Automata has some serious crypto clout behind it.

The ATA token is used for bonds, governance, protocol fee payments, and earning mining rewards. This means that it has the potential to rise in value if the Automata network itself grows in popularity, as the ATA tokens would enable holders to participate in deciding how the network is run.

Should I buy ATA today?

With the price of Automata hitting $1.88 yesterday and remaining above $1.40 today, the stage is set for a prolonged rally and even a renewed push back to June’s all-time high of $2.36. Now could be a great time to buy as the price has pulled back slightly after the initial price rush.

Long-term investors may also be interested, given the persistent desire for privacy within the cryptocurrency space. The current price of $1.45 could certainly be considered a buying opportunity.

