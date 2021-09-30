The Aventus (AVT) token has seen a strong rally with 196% gains in the past 24 hours

The Aventus token is currently enjoying a bull run with a record rally that started at the $0.37 level. The AVT coin is currently trading at $1.13 at the time of writing and the coin could rally towards the $2 region if the bulls retain interest. The sharp price spike was a result of a heavy purchase from whales and the coin could 2X or 3X from the current levels if the bull run continues in the future. The retail investors could benefit from purchasing the AVT token if the bulls can manage to sustain and extend the current rally.

How & where to buy Aventus in the UK and elsewhere

What is Aventus and why is it rallying?

The Aventus network is a scaling solution for Ethereum and claims to process token transfers within 0.13 seconds. The network also claims to possess the ability to process 2,000 transactions per second. The network is also comparatively cheaper than Ethereum with an average transaction fee of $0.01. The native token AVT can be used to pay network fees.

The Aventus network recently added support for NFTs leading to renewed interest from investors in the AVT token.

Should I buy AVT today?

The Aventus token could record another leg of the rally if the bulls continue to push prices in the future. The token has the potential to rise further if the whales retain interest. The early holders of AVT coin could be rewarded handsomely if the token rallies in the future. Traders could also exploit the price volatility to record short term gains.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.