The Axia Protocol (AXIA) token has risen by 157% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.68 at the time of writing

The Axia protocol token has recorded a price spike after trading sideways within a narrow range of $0.01—$0.03 for the past week. A sudden burst in volumes yesterday took the AXIA token to the $0.6 region where it seems to be establishing strong support. The coin could possibly 2X or 4X from the current levels if the volumes continue to build up in the coming weeks.

How & where to buy Axia Protocol in the UK and elsewhere

Are you interested in purchasing cryptocurrencies? There are multiple options available in the market today and you can open an account quickly by creating a user profile on any broker/exchange site. Usually, most platforms will ask you to input a username, password and contact details for registering your new account. There is an additional step required at this stage which is known as the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulation. It will require you to verify your account details by submitting proof of identity and address. Once this step is completed, you can proceed to deposit funds and start trading.

We have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can trade easily and securely. Avoid using decentralised exchanges (DEXs) as they are not very secure.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy AXIA with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AXIA with Binance today

What is Axia Protocol?

The Axia protocol allows its users to invest passively through the use of crypto index funds. As cryptocurrencies evolve, more users will look to invest in index funds as they are a passive mode of instrument and less risky. The Axia Protocol team claims that every new token added to its funds has to go through mandatory vetting and due diligence process. By choosing to invest in a basket of tokens, the risk can be diversified, which is why index funds are so popular.

Should I buy AXIA today?

The Axia token saw good volume growth yesterday and the coin could surge higher if the whales decide to pump it. The early holders of AXIA could possibly receive healthy returns in the future.

The first potential target for AXIA is the $1 level and the coin could rally further once it manages to establish strong support in this region.

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.