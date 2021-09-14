The Axie Infinity (AXS) token is currently the favourite of the gaming community

The Axie Infinity (AXS) token is trading at $64 at the time of writing. The coin has generated enormous returns in a short period of time. The all-time low (ATL) for AXS was $0.12 on 6 November 2020 and the all-time high (ATH) currently sits at $93.68, achieved on 6 September 2021. These are magnificent returns and the early holders of AXS have been rewarded with huge gains. This is why it is important to get in early and invest in a token that has a strong use case.

How & where to buy Axie Infinity in the UK and elsewhere

Axie Infinity has become a popular token and many investors are looking to purchase it. If you’re out in the market to invest in crypto tokens, then you will need to create a trading account on a broker/exchange site. The decentralised exchanges are not regulated and must be avoided.

To register a new account, you will need to create a user profile by providing your name, phone number and email address. You will receive an email asking you to verify your account as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. This additional step can be completed by submitting proof of identity and proof of address documents.

Since there are many trading platforms available and a new user can easily get confused, we have shortlisted two of the best sites where you can buy tokens easily.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy AXS with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy AXS with Binance today

What is Axie Infinity?

Inspired by the popular Pokemon game, Axie Infinity allows users to collect characters that can be traded inside the gaming ecosystem. It is one of the most popular blockchain-based games currently and has seen humungous growth. The AXS token holders will be able to stake their coins in the future and the network also has plans to become fully decentralised. Axie Infinity also pioneered the concept of “play to earn”, a concept that has become very popular with the launch of many similar gaming tokens.

Should I buy AXS today?

Below is the monthly chart for Axie Infinity that shows huge volume action between the $68—$92 levels. If the bulls retain interest, the AXS price could breach the ATH and the Axie Infinity token could climb higher towards the $100 level and beyond.

Axie Infinity monthly chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

This article is informational only—none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.