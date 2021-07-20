Combining aspects of BabyDoge, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, BabyDogeInu is trying to become the most popular dog meme coin.

With Dogecoin dipping and the rest of the market in turmoil, there is one meme coin that stands out today: BabyDogeInu has rallied by 49% in 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

In this article, we’ll look at the fundamentals and price performance of BabyDogeInu, as well as investigating how and where to purchase the token.

How & where to buy BabyDogeInu in the UK and elsewhere

BabyDogeInu is one of the hottest tokens on the market today, and can be procured via a range of exchanges. To start trading the top cryptocurrencies now, all you need to do is sign up with one of our recommended partners below and fund your account. As soon as your deposit has been received, you can begin trading.

All of the exchanges and brokers we recommend are compliant and reliable and usually offer low fees, too. We recommend using platforms that are regulated in order to avoid compliance issues, as many decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have suffered regulatory woes.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BABYDOGEINU with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BABYDOGEINU with Binance today

What is BabyDogeInu?

BabyDogeInu is a new dog-themed meme coin that is performing well despite losses elsewhere in the market. It follows in the footsteps of coins like Shiba Inu, Sanshu Inu, and BabyDoge, combining aspects of each with the viral success of Elon Musk’s favourite coin, Dogecoin. BabyDogeInu seeks to take all of the best aspects of these other coins and build upon them.

The coin’s logo depicts a cartoon Shiba Inu puppy in a spacesuit, hinting at the popular phrase “to the moon”, implying that the coin will one day skyrocket in value.

While the real uses of BabyDogeInu are not yet clear (and potentially few and far between), the coin’s cute mascot and humorous name make it ripe for a viral price surge even greater than what it has achieved so far.

Should I buy BabyDogeInu today?

At a price of $0.000000001223, BabyDogeInu is currently up by 49% over the last 24 hours. The coin has seen a strong end to the week, having languished around the $0.0000000007 region for most of the last seven days. The weekly high is $0.000000001671 and could feasibly be reclaimed with persistent bullish price action. BabyDogeInu is arguably one of the only meme coins to be a “buy” today, with Dogecoin slipping by around 8%.