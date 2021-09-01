Where to buy BAEPAY, today’s hottest coin

BAEPAY has surged by more than 300% today, topping the list of big movers

BAEPAY is a governance and rewards token pertaining to MyBae.io, an NFT artwork marketplace and social networking site. The coin has risen sharply in value following the persistently increasing interest in NFT art from both crypto circles as well as the mainstream. With a 330% increase over the last day, BAEPAY has the potential to bring investors huge profits over a very short time span.

What is MyBae.io?

MyBae is an NFT artwork marketplace and sharing platform. The site hosts, sells, and curates work from a community of up-and-coming digital artists in the crypto space, and a few more well-established names also distribute their work on the platform. The site aims to compete with the likes of Raible, Opensea, and SuperRare for market dominance in the NFT art sphere.

The BAEPAY token is used for both rewards in the MyBae ecosystem and also governance votes on the platform. This means that holders of the token are able to debate and decide on how the service runs. Governance votes often cover aspects of the business such as fees, future features, and brand direction.

With an astonishing 330% increase today alone, BAEPAY has risen to a price of $0.2952. This upward momentum could very well continue, leading to a potential prolonged rally to the upside. However, the token is still a long way off its all-time high of $1.63, meaning investors are still able to buy in now before previous heights are revisited.

Given the sustained interest in NFT art within the cryptosphere, it is very possible that BAEPAY could indeed reclaim this higher price point in the future.