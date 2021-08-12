BASIC is taking full advantage of the crypto bull run by registering magnificent gains in a day

BASIC, the token that offers easy crypto lending, has been on a bullish journey in the past 24 hours and has registered strong gains. While such gains are pretty common in the crypto markets, any token that shoots up more than 50% shakes up investors and manages to attract the attention of the cryptoverse. BASIC has come out of nowhere to make its presence known and tokens with such high price rises are rare investment opportunities that should be utilised.

How & where to buy BASIC in the UK and elsewhere

In order to purchase BASIC, all you need to do is register an account on a broker or exchange portal. Avoid unregulated platforms as you could end up losing funds on such a site.

Registration is easy and we have handpicked two of the best platforms where you can trade easily. Simply open an account in a few clicks and begin your investment journey.

eToro

eToro is one of the world's leading multi-asset trading platforms offering some of the lowest commission and fee rates in the industry. It's social copy trading features make it a great choice for those getting started.

Buy BASIC with eToro today

Binance

Binance has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2017 and is now one of, if not the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges on the market.

Buy BASIC with Binance today

What is BASIC?

BASIC is a crypto financial lending platform that allows users to take loans in cryptocurrencies. BASIC is the in-house token that allows for staking and also enables holders to earn rewards in the form of lower interest rates. The platform is secure and insured. BASIC currently allows lending in four tokens: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT) and BASIC.

Should I buy BASIC today?

BASIC has posted a clear rally and it looks like this would make the cryptoverse take note of this token. Crypto lending platforms are always a favourite among investors as they solve a basic problem currently plaguing retail and small businesses. In the absence of sufficient collateral, mainstream financial institutions ignore such retail borrowers but crypto loans could be a potential game changer for the lending industry.

BASIC daily chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

BASIC token could potentially post another 2X returns from the current level if this rally continues.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.