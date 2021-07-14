Where to buy Binamon coin online: best BMON trading platforms

This page explains everything you need to know about Binamon coin, which is one of the hottest cryptocurrency assets this week.

This article covers all of the key information you need to know before you invest in Binamon coin, which has surged in value by 75% to $0.08 in the last 24 hours. With the BMON trading volume now up to over $5 million, investors across the sector are becoming increasingly interested in the cryptocurrency.

So, scroll down to find out what Binamon is, how it works, what its potential is as an investment and the best places to buy BMON coin in the UK and elsewhere. In addition, you can see our Binamon price prediction to help you get an idea of where we are in the current market cycle.

What is Binamon (BMON)?

Binamon is a cryptocurrency project that runs on the Binance Smart Chain, and its native token is BMON.

More specifically, it markets itself as a complete metaverse of Digital Monsters know as Binamons, which have the following characteristics: Class, Attack, Hornpower (Resistance) and Element.

Binamon claims to allow millions of investors, traders and players to join the non-fungible token (NFT) & blockchain-based gaming world in an ‘easy, creative and fun way.’

Should I buy BMON coin today?

If you buy into the business model and think NFTs and blockchain gaming are sectors that can create growth and generate revenue, buying some BMON crypto and holding it in a wallet for the long term could be a good way to speculate on the future success of the project.

However, cryptocurrencies are volatile and often risky, and the same is even more true for an obscure altcoin like BMON. So, make sure you conduct your own extensive research and understand exactly what you are investing in before putting your capital on the line.

BMON price prediction 2021

Having conducted their own due diligence, here is our team of analysts’ Binamon price prediction:

$0.12 by the end of the year.