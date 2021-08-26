Where to buy Binapet as BPET shoots to a new all-time high

Binapet (BPET) has rallied by 55% today, leading to a new high

Binapet (BPET) is rallying today, with a 55% surge in price leading to a new all-time high for the NFT-based digital pet game. NFT games have been running riot on the Binance Smart Chain, with new highs notched for several projects within the niche.To find out the best place to buy BPET today, read on. You’ll also learn more about the Binapet project itself.

How & where to buy Binapet in the UK and elsewhere

If you want to purchase BPET tokens, you’ll need to sign up with a regulated and reputable cryptocurrency broker or exchange platform. These sites make buying crypto easy, and you can make your first purchase as soon as you’ve verified your account and made a deposit. Always steer clear of unregulated platforms and unregistered brokers, as these platforms can cause regulatory issues further down the line.

What is Binapet?

Binapet is a blockchain-based game on the Binance Smart Chain that uses NFTs to allow users to tokenise their in-game items, namely digital pets. The game is modelled after successes such as Pokemon, Digimon, and Tamagotchi, and could very well bring similar gameplay to the blockchain.NFTs allow players to trade, breed, collect, and battle their monsters, while retaining complete ownership over all in-game assets.

Should I buy BPET today?

Binapet represents a long-term investment opportunity, as NFT-based games (especially BSC native ones) are gaining enormous popularity as investors search for the “next Pokemon”. Whichever game comes out on top will surely gain mainstream popularity, so betting on Binapet achieving this represents a high-reward wager.In the short-term, day-traders may be able to squeeze some profits out of BPET, given its stellar performance today despite negative market conditions.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.