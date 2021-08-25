Where to buy BinaryX: BNX price triples, demolishes ATH

BinaryX’s price has gone through the roof, setting a new all-time high over 5x higher than the last

Decentralised binary options platform BinaryX (BNX) has suddenly surged in popularity, leading to a jaw-dropping breakout on its price chart. BNX has risen to $43.54 after a 200% surge today, having been rangebound below $8 until just a few days ago. The new all-time high perhaps makes BNX today’s hottest token, and the price hike is certainly turning heads.

What is BinaryX?

BinaryX is a binary options platform built on the Binance Smart Chain. What are binary options, though? In short, a binary option allows an investor to speculate on whether the price of an asset (i.e. Bitcoin) will go up or down by a set date. BinaryX brings these to the blockchain, automating the process and making funds more secure. The decentralised finance movement has now ported binary options to the blockchain, as well as many of the functions of traditional centralised finance.

Should I buy BNX today?

At around $42, BNX is at a new all-time high. This will likely sway investors in one of two ways: some will be cautious, anticipating that the token will fall in value, and some shrewd traders will identify the undeniable potential of BinaryX, especially in light of the success of other DeFi projects. The new high is arguably evidence of a breakout and the ascent of BNX into public consciousness, in which case the price has the potential to go far higher than it already is.

This article is informational only — none of the contents should be construed as financial or investment advice.